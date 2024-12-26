Layyah Police crush crime, criminals

LAYYAH - In a year marked by resolute commitment and exceptional law enforcement efforts, the Layyah Police, under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem, achieved significant milestones in combating crime and ensuring public safety. Demonstrating an unwavering resolve to maintain law and order, the Latyah Police successfully apprehended 456 members of notorious dacoit gangs. The operation led to the recovery of cash and valuables worth an impressive Rs. 6.47 crores from their possession, marking a decisive blow to organized crime in the region. Furthermore, the police made substantial progress in apprehending proclaimed offenders, a major source of criminal activity in the area. A total of 1,296 proclaimed offenders were arrested during 2024, a testament to the police’s dedication to bringing fugitives to justice and fostering a safer community. In the ongoing fight against illegal weapon possession, the Latyah Police arrested 311 outlaws and seized a significant cache of arms. This included 325 pistols, 32 other firearms of various calibers, and more than 1,900 live rounds, thereby preventing potential acts of violence and ensuring a more secure environment for residents. The Layyah Police also intensified their campaign against drug trafficking, a menace that endangers countless lives. Over the course of the year, 468 drug pushers were arrested. This comprehensive crackdown resulted in the confiscation of 8,280 liters of alcohol, 93 kilograms of hashish, and 16 kilograms of heroin, striking a critical blow to the illegal drug trade and safeguarding the community from its devastating effects.