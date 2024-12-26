Military courts conduct trials under Act of Parliament: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar Wednesday said that the military trials have been conducted under the law enacted by the Parliament.

He said that the right to a fair trial was not affected in such cases. In a video message, the Minister said there is also a right to appeal against a military court’s decision. He said the founding chairman of the PTI had been extolling the virtues of military courts in the past. Tarar said some people are politicizing the issue of military courts adding the PTI is trying to make the issue of military courts controversial. He said a trial in military court occurs when someone attacks a defence institution. He opined that cases of attacks on military installations are tried in military courts, as per the law. He said the PTI is making the military court issue controversial for political gain and fabricating baseless claims to obtain concessions.

The Information Minister said there is irrefutable evidence against those tried in the military courts. He made it clear that the culprits of the May 9 incidents will be prosecuted as per the law. He assured that the right to a fair trial will be observed in such cases adding Pakistan has never violated international laws. He clarified that military court sentences do not infringe upon the right to a fair trial, as individuals are granted access to a lawyer, family, and still have the opportunity to appeal twice, both within the military and the relevant high court.

Tarar stated that international laws were followed in the trial of those involved in the May 9 incidents adding there were no human rights violations. He said all the accused will be punished in accordance with the law.

Tarar stated that PTI is falsely creating an anti-country narrative about the military courts, which operate legally under an Act of Parliament and in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He emphasized that military court trials are held when there is an attack on defence installations. He stressed that when such a building is attacked and burned, it is the responsibility of the defence establishment to arrest the accused, much like the railway police would file an FIR for crimes committed on the railways.

The Federal Information Minister stated that just as drug-related cases are tried in Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) courts, terrorism cases in Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs), and attacks on railway facilities are handled by the Railway Police, similarly, cases involving attacks on military installations are prosecuted in military courts. These cases are prosecuted under the military Act, ensuring a fair trial, and there is irrefutable evidence against the culprits. The right to appeal the military court’s decision is upheld, and PTI should utilize the legal remedies available to them, he added.

Tarar reaffirmed that Quaid-e-Azam’s principle of the rule of law guides Pakistan’s actions, with those responsible for the May 9 incidents to be held accountable in accordance with the law, ensuring the right to a fair trial. He said that the rule of law is essential adding Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also taught to uphold the supremacy of the law.