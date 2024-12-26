Thursday, December 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri takes oath as Minister

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri takes oath as Minister
NEWS WIRE
December 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta, National

QUETTA  -  Member of the Balochistan Assembly, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri has taken the oath of office as a Minister during a ceremony held on Wednesday at the Governor House, Quetta. Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail administered the oath to Mir Ali Hassan Zehri. On this occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Capt (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola, Provincial Ministers Mir Saleem Khoso, Raheela Hameed Durrani, Asim Kurd Gello, Members of the Assembly Sheikh Zarak Khan Mandokhail, Senators Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, and others were also present.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1735111092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024