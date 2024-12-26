Thursday, December 26, 2024
MPAs visit Sialkot District Jail

NEWS WIRE
December 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Shakeela Arthur and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram visited District Jail Sialkot along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial. A special Christmas ceremony was organised for Christian prisoners in the District Jail. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar and Superintendent Jail Malik Babar were also present on this occasion. Member of the Provincial Assembly Shakeela Arthur cut the Christmas cake. On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the security and stability of the country. Later, MPAs inspected different parts of the jail along with the deputy commissioner.

