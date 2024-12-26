Murad performs groundbreaking ceremony of HSMH Malir

Karachi - Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with Pakistani-American doctors, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Hassan Suleman Memorial Hospital (HSMH) in Malir, marking a significant step towards providing much-needed healthcare to underserved communities.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Sardar Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Shahid Thahim, Riaz Shah Shirazi, Advisor Najmi Alam, and others. Leading doctors and philanthropists such as VC Amjad Siraj Memon, Executive Director of JPMC Prof Shahid Rasool, Prof Tariq Mahmood, and Mushtaq Chapra from the Patient Aid Foundation, were also present.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister highlighted that the HSMH project, a collaborative effort between Pakistani-American doctors and the Sindh government, serves as a powerful testament to philanthropy and international cooperation.

The foundation stone for the Hassan Suleman Memorial Hospital was laid in Ibrahim Hyderi, with the Chief Minister announcing the start of construction on a new hospital aimed at significantly improving healthcare access in one of the city’s most underserved areas.

This project is driven by the commitment of Pakistani-American doctors, generously supported by the Sindh government.

Speaking on the occasion, Murad Ali Shah referred to HSMH as a beacon of hope and pledged a one-to-one matching grant for all donations received. He emphasized his government’s commitment to supporting the hospital’s development and ensuring its operational success through infrastructure, policy, and operational assistance.

The Chief Minister praised the tireless efforts and generous contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the United States, calling their dedication “truly inspiring.”

Dr Javed Suleman, Chairman of the Hassan Suleman Foundation, expressed deep gratitude to the Pakistani government, specifically acknowledging President Asif Ali Zardari’s vision, and the Sindh government’s land allocation and financial commitment. He emphasized that the hospital’s mission is to provide free, high-quality medical services to those in need, stating that the hospital represents not just healthcare, but a heart for the people.

Dr Iqbal Zafar, President of HSMH, highlighted the strong international collaboration that made the hospital possible, emphasizing the unity of purpose connecting Pakistani-Americans with their homeland. He described the hospital as a lifeline for the Malir community.

Prof Dr S M Tariq Rafi, the project’s chairperson, echoed sentiments of hope and gratitude, thanking both President Zardari and CM Murad Ali Shah for their unwavering support. He stressed that the hospital would be a sanctuary for the underserved, a place where brighter futures will begin.

The 312-bed HSMH is expected to be completed within two years, with patient care set to commence in 2026. The hospital will offer a wide range of services, including emergency care, cardiac surgeries, and specialized treatments in cardiology, pediatrics, women’s health, and trauma care, all provided free of charge.

Dr Javed Suleman has personally committed to performing the first coronary angioplasty at the hospital upon its opening. The hospital’s success stands as a powerful example of public-private partnership and cross-border collaboration in the pursuit of improved healthcare access.