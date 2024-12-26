Murree residents demand protection of local forests from timber mafia, wildfires

MURREE - Residents of Murree have urgently called on the Punjab government to take action to protect the region’s forests, which have been devastated by wildfires and the illegal activities of the timber mafia. Thousands of valuable trees, including deodar and pine, have been destroyed due to these ongoing threats.

According to locals, with the onset of both summer and winter seasons, vast areas of coniferous forests in Murree and its neighboring areas, including Galyat, are engulfed by forest fires. These fires are one of the major contributors to the loss of forest cover in the region. Locals believe that these fires are not merely natural occurrences but are deliberately set by the timber mafia to cover up illegal logging operations. This practice results in the destruction of both the trees and rare wildlife species that inhabit these forests. Zahoor Abbasi, a resident of Phagwari, explained that the protection of Murree’s forests had been a top priority for past rulers. During the British era, strict measures were taken to prevent deforestation and protect the region’s natural beauty and wildlife. Later, in 1964-65, former President Ayub Khan took significant steps to preserve the forests of Murree and Galyat. His initiatives included providing free kerosene stoves to locals to reduce the need for firewood and prevent the cutting of trees. The Soil Conservation Department was established, and numerous horticultural nurseries were set up in each Union Council for afforestation. Additionally, thousands of fruit trees, such as apples, apricots, and plums, were distributed to encourage locals to engage in horticulture, further reducing pressure on the forests.

However, in recent years, despite efforts from former leaders, the protection of Murree’s forests has been undermined. In 2006, General Pervez Musharraf’s government launched a gasification project to provide locals with an alternative energy source, aiming to prevent deforestation. Unfortunately, the project only benefited a small portion of the urban population in Murree, while the rest of the community still relies on firewood, often sourced from the forests. Sajid Mahmood, a local leader, noted that the high prices of LPG further forced residents to cut down trees for fuel.

Zafar Javed, a resident of Goi Sehhar Bagla, blamed the timber mafia and some locals for starting fires to cover up illegal logging or to create fresh grazing areas for their animals. Despite the frequent fires, the forest staff, responsible for protecting these areas, are often absent or complicit in illegal logging activities. This has led to widespread dissatisfaction among the residents.

Professor Ashfaq Kaleem, an educator from the area, emphasized the government’s responsibility to protect the natural beauty of Murree, which is rapidly declining. He suggested several measures to address the issue, including educating local communities about fire prevention, involving them in monitoring systems, and initiating reforestation projects to restore the lost forest cover. He also called for stronger laws against illegal logging and better enforcement of those laws. To support these efforts, Kaleem proposed that forest staff be equipped with advanced tools and techniques for fire management and be assigned to round-the-clock surveillance, especially during the summer months when fire incidents are most common.

Furthermore, he suggested that the government explore the use of pine leaves as an alternative energy source to reduce reliance on firewood.

The residents of Murree are calling on the provincial government to take immediate and decisive action to protect their forests, preserve the region’s biodiversity, and safeguard the beauty of the hills for future generations.