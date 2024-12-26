Nation stands united to turn Jinnah’s vision into strong Pakistan: PM

Shehbaz says utmost efforts being made to ensure every citizen live with dignity, freedom and equal opportunity. Protection of minorities’ rights focus of Pakistan’s fundamental agenda. President renews commitment to religious harmony, mutual respect, and protection of minority rights.

ISLAMABAD - The nation commemorated the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday showing great patriotic zeal and reverence.

The celebrations began with special prayers at mosques across the country for the progress, prosperity, and unity of Pakistan. The day observed with a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals and national flag hoisting at major government and private buildings, symbolizing the deep respect and gratitude for the visionary leader.

An elegant change of guards’ ceremony was held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi to pay tribute to the Founder of Pakistan. Special ceremonies and activities were organized nationwide, including seminars, conferences, debates, cultural events, and exhibitions.

These events highlighted the struggles and achievements of Quaid-e-Azam while also promoting his vision for Pakistan as a progressive, inclusive, and democratic state.

Schools and colleges arranged debates, art competitions, and essay writing contests focusing on Quaid’s leadership and principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

The television and radio channels aired special programs and documentaries throughout the day, highlighting Quaid-e-Azam’s pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed commitment to building a Pakistan that reflects Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a democratic, inclusive and prosperous nation.

In their separate messages on 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, they paid tribute to the Founding Father of the nation.

President Asif Ali Zardari renewed the commitment to religious harmony, mutual respect, and protection of minority rights in the country.

He called for ensuring that intolerance and discrimination are discouraged and everyone feels respected and safe in the country.

The president extended his heartfelt greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world and said Christmas commemorates the birth of Hazrat Isa (AS), whose teachings of love, compassion, and peace continue to inspire us to work toward a more inclusive and harmonious society.

The President said Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the fundamental rights of all citizens, irrespective of their faith and our founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also envisioned a Pakistan where people of all religions could thrive as equal citizens.

In his separate message, the prime minister paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that Quaid-e-Azam was a leader of rare caliber who believed deeply in unity, justice and equality.

“Today, as we celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we are reminded of his extraordinary vision, unwavering courage, and unparalleled determination. He achieved what many thought impossible and gifted us our homeland— Pakistan,” the prime minister said in his message.

He highlighted that his life continued to inspire countless people as an enlightened teacher, visionary lawyer, principled statesman, steadfast politician, and charismatic leader. “His journey is a testament to the power of conviction and the realization of dreams through hard work and dedication.”

The Quad once remarked, “Failure is a word unknown to me.” True to his words, he pursued his vision with relentless resolve and succeeded in carving out a nation for the Muslims of the subcontinent. For him, titles and accolades were secondary to his ultimate goal — a brighter future for his people, the prime minister added.

He said the Quaid dreamt of a Pakistan where every citizen could live with dignity, freedom, and equal opportunity, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. His vision for Pakistan was one of inclusivity, unity, and prosperity.

“As we commemorate this special day, let us draw strength from Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy and reaffirm our commitment to the values he stood for. It is our duty as Pakistanis to work tirelessly for the progress, prosperity, and unity of our nation, the prime minister remarked.

Meanwhile, addressing an event held in connection with the Christmas celebrations here at the PM House, the prime minister extended cordial felicitations to the Christian community in the country and the world.

He called upon all Christians and Muslims to get United and join forces to stop the ongoing bloodshed in the birth place of prophet Jesus and uphold the mission of peace of Jesus Christ in Palestine’s holy land.

He said the birthplace of Prophet Jesus Christ is tainted in bloodbath today and thousands of Palestinians including children, youth, elderly and women have been killed.

The PM said the country’s fundamental agenda of development and prosperity hinges upon the protection of the rights of Christian community and other minorities.

PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored that the day demanded the nation to join its forces for the betterment of mankind.

“The Holy Quran has a revered mention of Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) and Hazrat Maryam (PBUH).

He acknowledged that the Christian community rendered indelible contributions in the independence, betterment of the nation’s education, defence, and protection of the motherland in different wars that would be remembered in golden words, adding, “Cecil Chaudhary and Justice Cornelius are known to everyone.”

PM Shehbaz noted that he and his elder brother Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had also graduated from missionary schools whose teachers played a critical role in grooming their personalities.

“We should promote unity, interfaith harmony and tolerance in the society to ensure protection of the rights of the minorities and ensure that they consider themselves as a respected member of the society. Pakistan belongs to all and we should celebrate this day as a more revered occasion as it is the birthday of Jesus Christ, and Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

The prime minister quoted Quaid-e-Azam’s statement saying, “Protection and promotion of minorities rights has been our top priority. You all are the proud citizens of Pakistan. Your equal development and progress is the basic point of our fundamental agenda. I extend you the felicitations of Christmas and ensure that your protection, security and prosperity is not only dear to us but our responsibility.”

He reiterated that he as prime minister ensured the Christian community to uphold that right with greater responsibility.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar said he was representing 70,000 Christian constituents who supported him with great love and respect in his electoral effort including bishops of various churches.

“Christians have great role in independence, nation building, and sacrifices for the motherland. PM Shehbaz Sharif during his tenure as chief minister Punjab awarded scholarships and laptops and endowment stipends to Christian students on merit without any discrimination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Service Chiefs and the Armed Forces of Pakistan also paid profound homage to the Father of the Nation.

In a statement by ISPR, the Armed Forces renewed their unwavering commitment to Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline.

The statement said the Armed Forces honor the enduring vision and unparalleled leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, whose tireless efforts united our people and established the foundation for a sovereign and independent Pakistan.

The Armed Forces also extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

The statement added that the armed forces celebrate the universal values of love, compassion, and peace in solidarity with Christian brothers and sisters.

The Armed Forces reaffirmed their resolute dedication to safeguarding the nation and upholding the ideals of justice, equality, and harmony in the service of our people and our homeland.