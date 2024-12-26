Thursday, December 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

One day tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is insufficient: Azma Bokhari

One day tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is insufficient: Azma Bokhari
NEWS WIRE
December 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Quaid-e-Azam, Father of the Nation, is our role model, and celebrating his services in just one day is insufficient. “Today, all provincial ministers and the bureaucracy are together paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam. It is easy to kill or burn, but giving people happiness is very difficult,” she added.  She expressed these views during a ceremony organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the birthday of Nawaz Sharif, and Christmas. She said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was serving the public day-and-night. “She entrusted me with the responsibility of bringing back the culture of Punjab.

As the minister of Culture, I am making efforts to revive Punjab’s culture. In this regard, we have formed a committee. We will restore the vibrancy of every theatre and arts council in Punjab. Programs will be organised in all the arts councils of Punjab.”  Azma said “today marks the birthday of my two leaders: Mian Nawaz Sharif, who at 75, and is still working tirelessly for servicing of the nation, doing more work than any of us. Today, we have celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a grand way.”

Sindh govt, IFAD to launch Rs46b coastal resilience project

The minister said that for a long time, there has been no work on Punjab’s culture; now there is a dire need to promote it. According to the vision of the Punjab chief minister, the culture of Punjab should be promoted, she added.

“Today, on the occasion of Christmas, it is a moment of joy for our minority brothers and sisters. We must showcase the beautiful and peaceful face of Pakistan to the entire world,” the minister said. She also mentioned that a large project named ‘Suthra Punjab’ had been launched.  Minister for Sports  Faisal Ayub is doing a lot of work to promote sports. She added Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora is also working hard for the betterment of minorities. During the ceremony, Azma Bokhari and other members of the provincial cabinet cut three separate cakes in honor of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s birthday, and Christmas.

Pakistan created after matchless struggle of Muslims: Amir Muqam

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1735198633.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024