Pakistan Army major martyred, 13 terrorists killed in KP operations

Pakistan Army Major Muhammad Awais embraced martyrdom while 13 Khawarij were neutralized in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ISPR reported.

In the Jani Khel area of Bannu District, two Khawarij were killed during an operation targeting their reported hideout. In North Waziristan, security forces effectively eliminated five terrorists and injured eight others in a firefight. Major Awais, leading his troops, was martyred during the operation.

In South Waziristan, another operation resulted in the elimination of six terrorists and injuries to eight more.

Sanitization operations are ongoing to ensure the areas are cleared of remaining threats. The ISPR reiterated the Pakistan Army's resolve to eradicate terrorism, stating that the sacrifices of brave soldiers like Major Awais strengthen their determination.

Earlier, security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Pak-Afghan border in the Rajgal area of Khyber District, killing four terrorists and preventing their entry into Pakistan.