Thursday, December 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan Army major martyred, 13 terrorists killed in KP operations

Pakistan Army major martyred, 13 terrorists killed in KP operations
Web Desk
9:53 PM | December 26, 2024
National

Pakistan Army Major Muhammad Awais embraced martyrdom while 13 Khawarij were neutralized in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ISPR reported.

In the Jani Khel area of Bannu District, two Khawarij were killed during an operation targeting their reported hideout. In North Waziristan, security forces effectively eliminated five terrorists and injured eight others in a firefight. Major Awais, leading his troops, was martyred during the operation.

In South Waziristan, another operation resulted in the elimination of six terrorists and injuries to eight more.

Sanitization operations are ongoing to ensure the areas are cleared of remaining threats. The ISPR reiterated the Pakistan Army's resolve to eradicate terrorism, stating that the sacrifices of brave soldiers like Major Awais strengthen their determination.

Earlier, security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Pak-Afghan border in the Rajgal area of Khyber District, killing four terrorists and preventing their entry into Pakistan.

President, PM laud security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1735198633.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024