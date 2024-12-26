Pakistan created after matchless struggle of Muslims: Amir Muqam

Peshawar - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam, on Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan was created after a unique democratic struggle led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing a function to mark the 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam at the PML-N Secretariat, Engr Muqam said that Jinnah changed the world map through a peaceful democratic struggle, creating Pakistan on August 14, 1947. He stressed the importance of remembering one’s past and leadership to achieve success.

Muqam called for a firm pledge to work hard toward achieving the objectives for which Pakistan was created, acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead. He reiterated that Pakistan, with its 141 million people, a professional army, and atomic power, would not tolerate any threat.

The minister highlighted Prime Minister’s strong stance on Pakistan’s atomic and missile programs, asserting that no foreign dictation would be accepted. He also urged that criticism against state institutions be avoided and stated that civil disobedience calls were against the country’s interests.

Muqam emphasized the importance of prioritizing Pakistan’s economy and strengthening its institutions. He commended the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s security forces, police, and civil society in defending the country.

He further praised former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan an atomic power, building a motorway network, and enhancing the nation’s prestige. Muqam welcomed recent dialogues between the government and opposition, stressing the importance of constitutional and legal negotiations for resolving national issues.

The minister also urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rulers to focus on governance and service delivery rather than agitation, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to Pakistan’s stability and progress. He also noted the success of government policies, citing foreign investment and economic improvements.

Earlier, Engr Amir Muqam cut cakes to celebrate the birthdays of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.