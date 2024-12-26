Pakistan, Turkey commit to boost agricultural trade for economic growth

Pakistan and Turkey have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade in the agricultural sector, aiming to unlock new opportunities for economic growth. The commitment was made during a meeting in Islamabad between Pakistan's Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Turkey’s Ambassador to Pakistan.

During the meeting, Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized Pakistan’s determination to boost exports of high-quality agricultural products to Turkey, highlighting the growing recognition of Pakistan’s agricultural goods in global markets. He noted that Pakistan is particularly focused on expanding its presence in the Turkish market and is working diligently to enhance the quality of its products.

Rana Tanveer Hussain also provided an update on key ongoing initiatives, especially in the olive industry, where Pakistan is making significant strides in improving processing techniques and product quality. He stressed the importance of collaboration between the two nations to share expertise and further develop the sector.

The meeting also covered the progress of a Joint Working Group formed to enhance cooperation between the two countries in agriculture and livestock. Minister Hussain expressed optimism that the continued collaboration would result in significant growth in both sectors.

Additionally, the discussion included a review of the broader economic partnership between Pakistan and Turkey, with both sides reiterating their commitment to the successful implementation of various collaborative projects aimed at boosting trade and development.