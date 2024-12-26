PIA to enhance its fleet

Islamabad - After lifting of ban imposed by EASA, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is planning to expand its network to Europe and UK. The spokesperson of PIA said that with the expansion of its network and the potential resumption of flights to the UK and Europe, national airline is in the process of rejuvenating its aircraft that were in long storage, bringing them back into the operational fleet, as per the plan laid down by the management. The operational fleet of Boeing 777 will reach to number 8. Similarly, the management has planned to increase the number of A-320 aircraft to 12 and ATR to 02. This fleet requirement is as per the aggressive operating plan that PIA has set for itself for the year 2025. PIA is making all end efforts to enhance its network while being fully viable to serve the route in demand and to bring conveniaence to the large diaspora residing abroad. Due to the efforts PIA now maintaining note-worthy schedule reliability and on-time performance exceeding 90 percent, the highest in the country, the spokesperson concluded.