PM meets renowned Chinese artist and sculptor Master Yuan Xikum

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomed prominent Chinese artist and sculptor Master Yuan Xikum in Islamabad today. The meeting was also attended by Madam Mao Xiaoqing, niece of Chairman Mao Zedong.

The occasion featured a special ceremony showcasing sculptures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Chairman Mao Zedong, created by Master Yuan. The ceremony marked the birthdays of Quaid-e-Azam on December 25 and Chairman Mao Zedong on December 26.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome to Master Yuan and expressed gratitude for the exquisite sculptures, paying tribute to his remarkable craftsmanship.

“This ceremony is historic,” stated the Prime Minister. “The sculptures of Quaid-e-Azam and Chairman Mao are a testament to Master Yuan’s exceptional skill.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the unparalleled contributions of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who founded Pakistan as a new Islamic state for the Muslims of the subcontinent, and Chairman Mao Zedong, who laid the foundations of modern China.

“Chairman Mao Zedong is held in the highest esteem in the hearts of every Pakistani,” remarked the Prime Minister, emphasizing the deep-rooted respect shared between Pakistan and China.

The Prime Minister underscored the historical bonds between the two nations, built on mutual respect and trust. “Both Pakistan and China are custodians of ancient heritage,” he said, reflecting on his visit to the Terracotta Warriors Museum in Xi’an, China, earlier this year.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s Indus Valley civilization, with its millennia-old history preserved in sites like Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted the strengthening of bilateral ties following the visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Pakistan earlier this year. “Pakistan and China’s all-weather strategic partnership is reaching new heights,” he said, adding that collaborations in defense, agriculture, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) continue to expand.

He announced that the first batch of Pakistani agriculture graduates will soon leave for Chinese universities for advanced training and research.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Culture Attaullah Tarar; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi; Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan His Excellency Jiang Zedong; Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi; and senior government officials.