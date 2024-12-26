Thursday, December 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz visits Azerbaijan Embassy to condole air crash victims

PM Shehbaz visits Azerbaijan Embassy to condole air crash victims
Web Desk
8:22 PM | December 26, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad today to extend condolences over the tragic crash of an Azerbaijani airliner near Aktau, Kazakhstan, which claimed numerous lives.

During his meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador, Khazar Farhadov, the Prime Minister expressed deep sorrow and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls. He also prayed for strength for the bereaved families and the swift recovery of the injured.

PM Shehbaz emphasized Pakistan's solidarity with Azerbaijan, stating that the two nations share strong fraternal ties rooted in common religious and cultural values.

Ambassador Farhadov expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s gesture, calling his visit a mark of true friendship and solidarity during a difficult time.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1735198633.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024