PM Shehbaz visits Azerbaijan Embassy to condole air crash victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad today to extend condolences over the tragic crash of an Azerbaijani airliner near Aktau, Kazakhstan, which claimed numerous lives.

During his meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador, Khazar Farhadov, the Prime Minister expressed deep sorrow and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls. He also prayed for strength for the bereaved families and the swift recovery of the injured.

PM Shehbaz emphasized Pakistan's solidarity with Azerbaijan, stating that the two nations share strong fraternal ties rooted in common religious and cultural values.

Ambassador Farhadov expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s gesture, calling his visit a mark of true friendship and solidarity during a difficult time.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit.