PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted predominantly cold and dry weather across most parts of the country, with very cold conditions expected in hilly areas during the morning and night hours. The forecast indicates that partly cloudy weather, along with light rain and snow, may occur in Kashmir and surrounding hilly regions during the evening or night. Smog and fog, in patches, are likely to persist in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. Additionally, frost is expected at isolated locations in Islamabad, the Pothohar region, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the early morning hours. According to the PMD, continental air is dominating most parts of the country, contributing to the prevailing dry conditions. Cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours, with very cold conditions in the hilly areas. Smog and fog continued to affect plain regions of Punjab and upper Sindh. The coldest areas included Leh at -13 C, Skardu at -11 C, Astore and Gupis at -08 C, Gilgit at -07 C, Quetta and Ziarat at -06 C, and Hunza, Bagrote, and Dir at -05 C.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions against the cold and foggy conditions, especially while travelling in affected regions.