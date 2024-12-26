Police adopt comprehensive security measures for Quaid Day, Christmas celebrations

LAHORE - Punjab Police implemented comprehensive security measures for Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations, deploying over 30,000 officers and personnel across more than 2,900 churches and sensitive locations. In Lahore alone, security for over 600 Christian worship places was managed by more than 5,000 officers and personnel. Additionally, over 1,000 police personnel were assigned to safeguard events held to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam Day. Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community and Punjab Police’s Christian officers and personnel. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety and joy of the Christian community during their celebrations. Close coordination was maintained with church administrations by supervisory officers. Dolphin Squad, Peru, and Elite Force teams conducted effective patrolling, while additional forces, including commandos and snipers, were deployed at sensitive churches. Strict entry protocols, including participant verification and thorough checking, were enforced at all locations. Senior police officials personally inspected security arrangements at churches, and security checks at entry and exit points were intensified. The IG Punjab reiterated instructions for officers to remain vigilant, monitor suspicious individuals or activities closely, and ensure a secure environment for all celebrations.