Police arrest six criminals from Larkana, recover 5 bikes, drugs

Staff Reporter
December 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -   Larkana Police claimed to have recovered illegal arms, drugs and 5 motorcycles on Wednesday after arresting 6 suspects involved in serious cases, undercover, active, bike lifters and drug dealers, while carrying out operations against criminals. During operations at four different places, the Ratodero police arrested Nadeem son of Attaullah Lollai, involved in a dozen cases of serious nature, from the Sasoli Chowk area, with unlicensed pistols and bullets. Including, the absconding accused Himat Jakhrani in the robbery case from Shahjo Laro along with pistol and bullets without license, the absconding accused Khadim son of Manthar Sunani from the bus stand, the absconding accused Abdul Wahab son of Gulshir Lehar from Juma Agham, more than two dozen were arrested by Dari police. The bike lifter and active accused Waqar Leghari, involved in serious cases, along with weapons and 4 motorcycles on his identification, police station Hydari arrested the narcotics dealer Azad Abro has been arrested along with 3 kg of hashish.

According to the police, Waqar is involved in the incidents and cases in different police stations of Hyderabad and Larkana. Four stolen motorcycles on the mark of Haidari Police have recovered the stolen motorcycle.

Staff Reporter

