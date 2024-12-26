Police intensify crackdown on criminals in Tank

TANK - The district police in Tank have escalated their operations against criminal and anti-social elements, achieving notable recoveries and arrests in recent days.

According to a police spokesperson, stolen goods, including a Datsun vehicle and pine nuts, were recovered from the possession of a nominated accused, Sikandar. While the suspect remains at large, the police are actively pursuing him to ensure his arrest.

The operations were carried out under the supervision of DSP City Circle Saleem Khan, with SHO Police Station Shaheed Mureed Akbar, Sher Afzal Khan, and his team leading the efforts.

In another successful operation, the police apprehended Ikramullah, a nominated suspect, and recovered a stolen Honda 125 motorcycle. Investigations into the case are ongoing to uncover further details.

Moreover, the police arrested Shan Gul, son of Peer Muhammad, a wanted criminal involved in two separate cases of murder and attempted murder.

The successful recovery of the Datsun vehicle and other items earned the police commendation from the rightful owners, who expressed their gratitude by presenting garlands to District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan and his team.

The police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order in the district, emphasizing their determination to continue their crackdown on criminal activities to ensure the safety and security of citizens.