PPP wants govt-PTI talks to succeed

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a key ally of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government, wants the dialogue with the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) to succeed even if it means ‘some sacrifice’.

Senior PPP leaders - Raja Parvez Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar - are part of the government team which held a preliminary meeting with the PTI committee and plan to formally start the talks process on January 2.

PPP leadership – President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – have instructed their members to “remain positive” and make all efforts to make the dialogue successful. “We are ready to sacrifice for national unity. We have done so in the past. We have sacrificed votes and lost seats in the parliament in the process. Our aim is peace and stability,” a top PPP leader said quoting President Zardari as having said this.

A close aide of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also echoed the same views. “Bilawal is eager that these talks succeed and we move forward to political stability. He supports accepting demands that are reasonable and expects the PTI to remain within the boundaries of the laws when seeking concessions,” the PPP leader explained.

This week, PTI founder Imran Khan, imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, had requested a meeting with his negotiation team engaged in talks with the government, emphasizing that such an interaction would render the process more effective and meaningful.

Khan also presented his party’s demands to the government, stating that their acceptance could lead to the postponement of the civil disobedience movement he had previously announced.

Khan named Sahibzada Mohammad Hamid Raza, chairman of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and an ally of PTI, as the spokesperson for the party’s negotiation committee. Raza, who also serves as a National Assembly member and chairs the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights, was officially appointed during Khan’s meeting with his legal team last day.

“The efforts of the negotiation committee are commendable, but for the talks to have real significance, it is crucial that I personally meet with the team to gain a complete understanding of the issues,” Khan remarked in a statement shared on social media platform X following the meeting.

The talks between the PTI and the Pakistan government, facilitated by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, began on December 23. Sadiq, who had recently committed to mediating between the two sides to ease the political crisis, chaired the inaugural meeting. The Shehbaz Sharif-led government initiated the dialogue following PTI’s threat to launch a civil disobedience campaign.

PTI has forwarded several demands to the government to ensure the negotiations’ success. These include the immediate release of all detained PTI members and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate incidents that occurred on May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2023.

“If the government agrees to our demands, we will delay the civil disobedience movement,” Khan said. However, he expressed skepticism, saying, “I fear the government might attempt to sideline our demand for investigations into the events of May 9 and November 26, but we will not allow this to happen.”

The PTI founder also criticized the role of military courts, calling them unconstitutional and accusing them of tarnishing Pakistan’s international image. He warned that such actions could lead to global sanctions against the country. Furthermore, he argued that military courts undermine judicial independence and facilitate political engineering targeting PTI.

“The judiciary’s credibility has been severely compromised, especially after the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The establishment of the Constitutional Bench and its decisions have embarrassed the Supreme Court,” Khan maintained.

Recently, Khan had announced a civil disobedience movement, urging Pakistanis living abroad to stop sending remittances if the government failed to meet his demands by December 22. “The situation in Pakistan is dire - democracy, the judiciary, and media freedoms have been crushed under an authoritarian regime. We urge the diaspora to take a stand by boycotting remittances,” he said on December 19.

In 2023 PTI supporters had vandalized military and government installations on May 9, including Lahore’s Jinnah House, Mianwali Air Base, and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

For the first time in history, protestors attacked the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. PTI’s protests continued into late November, culminating in a march to Islamabad on November 26, where police detained hundreds of participants.