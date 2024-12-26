President, PM laud security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have praised the security forces for neutralizing 13 Khawarij in operations conducted in Bannu, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan.

In separate statements, they paid homage to Major Muhammad Awais, who embraced martyrdom while leading his troops in North Waziristan.

The leaders offered prayers for the martyred Major’s higher ranks in heaven and extended heartfelt condolences to his family, stating that the nation salutes Major Awais Shaheed for his bravery and sacrifice.

Reaffirming Pakistan's resolve to combat terrorism, they emphasized the country's united stance in eradicating this menace.