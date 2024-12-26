Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and Chairman Mao Zedong

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has hailed Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Chairman Mao Zedong as visionary leaders who laid the foundations of Pakistan and modern China, respectively. He highlighted that the historical relationship between Pakistan and China is based on mutual respect and trust and continues to reach new heights.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a ceremony unveiling the sculptures of Quaid-e-Azam and Chairman Mao Zedong, crafted by renowned Chinese artist Master Yuan Xikun. The event was attended by Chairman Mao's niece, Madam Mao Xiaoqing, and other distinguished guests.

Commending Master Yuan’s artistic excellence, the Prime Minister stated that these sculptures symbolize the greatness of both leaders. He further emphasized that the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic partnership is playing a vital role in global peace and prosperity.

He noted the strengthening of collaboration between the two countries in defense, agriculture, and other sectors through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The first batch of Pakistani agricultural graduates is set to depart soon for training and research in Chinese universities.

In his address, Master Yuan expressed his pride in creating the sculptures of Quaid-e-Azam and Chairman Mao, describing them as symbols of the enduring friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and China.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, and other senior officials.