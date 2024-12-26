Protest causes severe traffic jams in Karachi, commuters face hours-long delays

A protest and sit-in on a major road in Karachi led to significant traffic disruptions on Thursday, causing severe hardships for commuters. Both tracks of the road from Gurumandir to Numaish Chowrangi were temporarily closed, resulting in massive congestion on surrounding roads and long vehicle queues.

Traffic police diverted vehicles from Gurumandir through the Congress 45 route to Peoples Chowrangi, while traffic from Peoples Chowrangi was rerouted towards Corridor 3. Key areas like Gurumandir, Peoples Chowrangi, Jamshed Road, and Jail Chowrangi saw heavy disruptions, along with Shaheed e Millat Road, Soldier Bazar, and University Road.

Commuters faced considerable delays, with journeys that normally take minutes stretching into hours. Motorists were advised to take alternative routes and allow extra time for travel. The Traffic Police are working to manage the situation and restore smoother traffic flow across the city.

In related news, Karachiites paid a total of Rs 850 million in traffic fines in 2024, with over 1.15 million challans issued for violations such as vehicle number plate issues and signal violations.