PST to observe 30th death anniversary of Parveen Shakir 

ISLAMABAD - The Parveen Shakir Trust (PST) will observe the 30th death anniversary of Pakistan’s legendary poet Parveen Shakir (died: Dec 26, 1994) today (Thursday) at 11 a.m.

Floral wreaths will be laid on the final resting place of the poetess in the H-8 graveyard to be followed by Fateha Khawani. This spiritual gathering will be an opportunity for attendees to reflect on Parveen Shakir’s life and work, as well as to seek blessings for her departed soul. Following the wreath-laying ceremony, a Quran Khawani will be held at the residence of Mrs. Parveen Qadir Agha, PST’s Chairperson.

Besides the Chairperson and the members of the trust, prominent literary figures, the poetess’s colleagues, friends and officers of the Pakistan Customs will attend the Fateha Khawani and pay tributes to the poetess who is considered spokesperson of Pakistani women’s sensibilities. In order to commemorate her legacy, the Parveen Shakir Trust has organized a series of events on the solemn occasion of her 30th death anniversary.