PTI founder unyielding on demands, says Aleema Khan

9:51 PM | December 26, 2024
Aleema Khan revealed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has expressed disappointment over the lack of seriousness shown towards his demands, emphasizing his resolve to remain steadfast in his stance.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema quoted him saying, “Keep me in jail, but release the other prisoners.” She added that he has categorically refused to leave the country or accept house arrest.

The PTI founder reportedly stated that meeting two of his demands would prompt him to urge overseas Pakistanis to resume sending remittances to support the national economy.

Highlighting his vision for economic stability, he stressed the need for three fundamental factors: the rule of law, political stability, and peace, without which, Aleema said, the country's economy cannot thrive.

