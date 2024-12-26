PTI negotiation committee to brief Imran Khan on initial talks with govt

The negotiation team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is scheduled to update its detained founder, , on the progress of initial talks with the government during a meeting at Adiala Jail today (Thursday). Authorities have granted permission for the session, which is set for 2 PM, insiders revealed.

During the meeting, the PTI delegation will discuss the outcomes of the first round of negotiations, held on Monday, and seek Khan's input on the party’s strategy moving forward.

This development follows Senator Irfan Siddiqui's confirmation on Tuesday that the government had agreed to PTI's request to consult Khan. The long-awaited dialogue between the government and PTI began earlier this week in Islamabad, marking a potential shift in the months-long political deadlock.

The inaugural session saw representation from both sides: the government panel included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PM's Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, along with MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar. Meanwhile, the PTI delegation featured former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

The second round of talks is slated for January 2, where PTI plans to present its demands in writing. Key issues on PTI’s agenda include the release of political detainees, including Khan, and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and the November 26 incident.

Tensions escalated last month when the imprisoned former prime minister urged supporters to initiate a civil disobedience movement, starting with withholding remittances, to press for these demands.