PTI warns of civil disobedience if govt rejects demands

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has warned that it may revoke its deferred civil disobedience call if the government doesn’t show seriousness in addressing its demands during the ongoing negotiations.

“PTI founder Imran Khan has firmly instructed party leaders not to compromise on two primary demands – the release of all political prisoners, including Khan himself, and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 riots and the November 26 incident,“ said PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram while talking to a private TV channel here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, has expressed scepticism regarding the seriousness of the talks with the government. He remarked, “An activity is being carried out in the name of negotiations. However, we don’t see any apparent relief with regard to the PTI so far.”

He also criticised the federal government for politicising the Kurram tribal clashes, which have claimed over 200 lives since July. He lamented the lack of federal support, stating, “It is indeed our KP govt’s domain, but had the federal government also contributed to it, it would’ve led to the matter being resolved in a better way.”

He cautioned that if the talks remain superficial, political tensions will persist, adding, “If they are held in a non-serious way, as their behaviour has been in the past, then the tensions would continue.”