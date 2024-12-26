Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrated with enthusiasm, uniwty in Sukkur

SUKKUR - Sukkur IBA University celebrated Quaid-e-Azam Day with great fervor and enthusiasm here on Wednesday, paying tribute to the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for his remarkable contributions to the creation of Pakistan. The event, held on the university campus, brought together faculty, staff, and students in a spirit of unity and respect. The celebration began with a solemn acknowledgement of Quaid-e-Azam’s vision and leadership. The event highlighted the principles of integrity, dedication, and perseverance espoused by the great leader. It served as a reminder of the ideals that continue to guide both the institution and the nation. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh expressed heartfelt admiration for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and emphasized the importance of upholding his vision in every sphere of life. “Quaid-e-Azam’s teachings are a beacon of light for us. It is our duty to instil his values in our students and ensure they contribute positively to society, said the Vice Chancellor The highlight of the event was a cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing collective joy and gratitude. The cake was shared among all members of the university community, from children to faculty and staff, including officers, drivers, gardeners, and janitorial personnel, emphasizing the university’s commitment to inclusivity and equality. This gesture reflected the values of togetherness and mutual respect that Quaid-e-Azam championed throughout his life.

Pakistan Army Zindabad Movement, Larkana district organized a rally on the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday, which reached in front of the press club Larkana through different routes of the city, where the participants raised the national flag and banners. They also raised slogans in favor of Pakistan Army, on this occasion central leaders Khalil Ahmed Jafri, Munir Ahmed, Riyaz Hussain Kalhoro, Gulshan Abbasi, Hafeezullah Kalhoro, Mazhar.

Ali Barro, Zafar Ali Abbasi, Ghulam Fareed Khoso and others said that today the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated with enthusiasm in every corner of the world, including Pakistan, on this day we have to resolve that we By following the philosophy of faith, unity and organization, the fathers of the nation will stand by the side of the Pakistan Army and defend the borders of the country and give a befitting reply to the enemy, as well as eliminate poverty, inflation and unemployment from the country.