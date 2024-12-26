Quaid’s vision key to Muslims’ liberation: Governor Kundi

Peshawar - Governor Kundi extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

The Governor praised Quaid-e-Azam’s extraordinary leadership, vision, and unwavering principles, which led to the creation of an independent Muslim state. He highlighted Jinnah’s high moral values, adherence to the rule of law, and commitment to democratic principles, describing him as a beacon of inspiration.

Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the enduring relevance of Jinnah’s guiding principles of “Unity, Faith, and Discipline,” which continue to shape the nation’s path to progress and stability. He acknowledged the sacrifices and relentless efforts of the Quaid that enabled Pakistanis to live in a free and independent homeland.

He expressed pride in Pakistan’s status as an invincible Islamic nuclear power, achieved through the realization of Jinnah’s vision. The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to working toward the Quaid’s aspirations and prayed for strength to lead the country on the path of development and prosperity.

Christmas celebration of peace, love: Kundi

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi extended warm congratulations to the Christian community across the country on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message, the Governor highlighted that Christmas symbolizes peace, love, respect, and sharing joy. He underscored that its message of love, peace, tolerance, and brotherhood forms the essence of human life. He acknowledged the Christian community’s valuable contributions to the country’s development, prosperity, and stability, emphasizing that Pakistan’s constitution guarantees equal rights for all citizens.

Faisal Karim Kundi called for collective efforts to build a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive society. He particularly stressed the importance of promoting religious harmony in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ensuring that minority communities can freely celebrate their rituals and traditions.

The Governor urged citizens to rise above differences and unite to create a harmonious society, reaffirming his commitment to fostering peace, development, and love as a shared national goal.