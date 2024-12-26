Racial Discrimination’s Critical Analysis

It is widely said that one reshapes their values through their actions, not by their outward appearance. However, it is disheartening to recognise that, in this era of digital influence, we are still witnessing the persistence of racial discrimination across all societies. For instance, it is noted that nearly all individuals with black skin are largely alienated and disregarded, while those with white skin are highly valued, regardless of their behaviour. The question arises: why do people prefer to be handsome and fair rather than humane and compassionate? Who has created this illogical myth that widespread fame and respect are achieved through appearance?

In the race to make themselves more attractive than others, many individuals have forgotten the core attributes of kindness and respect, which are essential for reshaping social values. Furthermore, the myth of white prevalence in society has had far-reaching effects on the mindsets of numerous people. This can be evidenced by instances where children and adults alike blame their parents for their black skin. They feel uncomfortable in social gatherings because of their skin colour. At times, they resort to alternative methods to lighten their skin, such as using whitening creams and injections, all in an effort to gain social acceptance. The time and money spent on these methods, to achieve a fairer complexion, is not only detrimental to one’s health but also perpetuates societal values based on appearance. Thus, the fear of being dark-skinned has a harmful impact on people’s mental well-being.

It is now essential for individuals to dispel the illogical myth that value is derived from outward looks. Furthermore, they should be thankful to their parents, who have enabled them to face life’s challenges. They should never succumb to the pressures of racism and must promote humanity and humility as the primary sources of uplifting anyone’s social status.

GHULAM FAREED,

Umerkot.