Rashid Malik receives ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for decades of service to Pakistan tennis

LAHORE - Pakistan’s tennis legend Rashid Malik, a former Davis Cup player, captain, and one of the nation’s most celebrated coaches, was awarded the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisamul Haq Qureshi.

The honor was presented during the prize distribution ceremony of the Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad Memorial National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024, a prestigious event paying tribute to the late tennis icon of the Subcontinent. Nausheen Ehtesham, the mother of Aisamul Haq, was also recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award on the same occasion.

Rashid Malik’s illustrious career spans decades, starting as a Davis Cup player representing Pakistan from 1982 to 1996. He competed in multiple international events, including the Asian Games (1982, 1986, 1990, and 2002) and the SAF Games, where he secured a silver medal for Pakistan. Malik also participated in the Olympic trials held in Japan.

As a coach and captain of Pakistan’s Davis Cup team for over two decades, Malik trained and mentored the country’s top tennis players. His administrative roles include serving as Secretary General of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) and currently as Senior Executive Vice President of PLTA and Senior Vice President of PTF. Despite his administrative responsibilities, Malik remains an active competitor, playing in ITF Masters tournaments worldwide and securing international accolades for Pakistan.

Expressing his gratitude, Rashid Malik applauded Aisamul Haq for organizing the Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad Memorial Championship and recognizing his lifelong dedication to tennis. “It is an honor to receive this award for my contributions to tennis in Pakistan. My journey, from being a player and captain to my current roles, reflects my passion for this sport,” said Malik.

He emphasized the importance of government support in motivating athletes. “Acknowledging the efforts of sportspersons inspires them to bring more laurels to the country. I sincerely hope that the government and higher authorities will acknowledge my lifelong dedication to Pakistan tennis by bestowing upon me the highest civil award. Additionally, I urge them to continue supporting the nation’s athletes, both financially and through the recognition of their efforts with prestigious national honors,” Malik concluded.