Rawalpindi police claim 36pc decline in crime rate in 2024

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi police has recorded 36 percent reduction in overall crime during the current year as compared to the percentage of last year.

According to the data obtained from police helpline centre 15, the percentage of decline in crime differs in different categories. As far as the incidents of murder are concerned, the police marked just over two percent decline in the district. In 2023, the police registered 292 cases and the number was recorded as 285 in the current year. In the category of blind cases, there is 40 percent decline as 10 cases were registered last year compared to six cases this year.

As far as the kidnap for ransom cases are concerned, over 33 percent decline is recorded. The number of cases registered in 2023 was nine and it was six in 2024. The data showed 40 percent reduction in the case of dacoity coupled with murder. The district police registered 33 cases last year and 20 cases this year. Further, in the category of dacoity cases, the reduction stands 20 percent with 31 cases registered in 2023 and 25 in 2024. As far as the cases of robbery go, the decline is 41 percent with 4,689 cases registered last year and 2,806 this year.

Car snatching cases have seen the decline of 26 percent with 39 cases registered in 2023 and 29 in 2024. There is over 25 percent decline in the incidents of motorcycle snatching. Police registered 743 cases last year and 554 this year. In the cases of snatching other vehicles, the reduction is marked at almost 50 percent with 24 cases in 2023 and 13 cases in 2024. In the category of car theft cases, the decline is 39 percent. The police registered 573 last year and 351 this year. Over 32 percent decline in motorcycle theft cases was noted. As many as 7,746 cases were registered in 2023 and 5,243 in 2024.

The district police in a statement said that the law enforcers arrested 891 members of 366 criminal gangs this year. Police recovered 110 stolen vehicles and around 1,500 motorcycles. As many as 2,400 were arrested for selling narcotics and narcotics worth Rs600 million was recovered from them. In as many 2,497 cases of narcotics, the police recovered 35 maund of hashish, 50 kg of heroin, 20 kg of opium, five kg of Ice, and 15,000 liter of liquor. As far as illicit arms are concerned, the police registered 1,667 cases in 2024 and arrested 1,673 accused. The law enforcers recovered 64 Kalashnikovs, 2,100 pistols, 108 rifles, and thousands of live bullets.