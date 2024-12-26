Renowned author Bapsi Sidhwa passes away at 86

Renowned author Bapsi Sidhwa, celebrated for her profound contributions to global literature, passed away in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday at the age of 86.

Known for her poignant narratives and cultural insights, Sidhwa leaves behind a rich legacy that resonates deeply with readers in Pakistan, India, and the global Zoroastrian community.

Sidhwa gained international acclaim for her novel Ice Candy Man (1991), which inspired the award-winning film Earth (1998) by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta. Her book Water: A Novel (2006) served as the basis for Mehta’s Academy Award-nominated film Water (2005).

Her literary works, steeped in historical and cultural context, earned her numerous accolades, including Pakistan’s Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1991 and the Mondello Prize for Foreign Authors in 2007.

A documentary on her life, Bapsi: Silences of My Life, released in October 2022 by the Citizens Archive of Pakistan, delves into her journey as a writer and her experiences during the partition of India. These experiences, including witnessing the horrors of Partition, shaped the themes of her groundbreaking novel Cracking India.

Born to Zoroastrian parents in Karachi, Sidhwa spent her formative years in Lahore, where she overcame the challenges of polio, contracted at the age of two. After graduating from Lahore’s Kinnaird College in 1957, she pursued writing upon her return to Pakistan after marriage.

Her novels, including The Crow Eaters (1978), The Bride (1982), An American Brat (1993), and City of Sin and Splendour: Writings on Lahore (2006), vividly depict the cultural and historical fabric of South Asia.

Sidhwa’s influence extended beyond literature; she was inducted into the Zoroastrian Hall of Fame and honored through the establishment of the Bapsi Sidhwa Literary Prize, recognizing her as the first internationally celebrated Zoroastrian writer.

Her kindness and generosity also left lasting impressions. A close friend fondly recalled how Sidhwa offered her garage as an art studio in the 1970s, a gesture that sparked a thriving artistic career.

Sidhwa is survived by her three children—Mohur, Koko, and Parizad. Prayers for her soul will be held at the Bhandara Agiary in Houston, a site dedicated to her family’s heritage.

Her passing marks a profound loss for the intellectual and literary world, but her works, imbued with depth and cultural richness, continue to inspire generations.