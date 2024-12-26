Residents urge authorities to address spike in street crime, home robberies

Gujar khan - In a series of thefts and robberies, residents have reported the loss of valuables, including cash and jewelry totaling Rs. 4.9 million, within the jurisdictions of the Gujar Khan and Rawat police stations.

Two cases of theft have been registered at the Gujar Khan police station, while a separate robbery case has been reported to the Rawat police.

In a recent report, Mrs. Najam un Nisa, a widow residing in Miana Potha village, informed the Gujar Khan police that she had recently returned from the United Kingdom, where she had been visiting her children. The woman has accused her domestic servant and car driver, Qaisar Azad, of stealing 10-12 tola of gold jewelry valued around Rs. 2.6 million from her bag. She claims he left his position after she expressed suspicion regarding his actions. Police in Gujar Khan have filed a case under various legal provisions and are currently investigating the incident.

In another incident, Azhar Ali, a former army personnel residing in Mohra Bhattian, informed the Gujar Khan police that he and his family had traveled to Islamabad for a family event. Upon their return the following day, they discovered that Rs. 400,000, which had been stored in an iron box, was missing, allegedly taken by unidentified thieves. Police in Gujar Khan have registered the case to initiate investigations.

Meanwhile, a trader Sikander Hussain reported to the Rawat police that he was at his residence in Mohallah Qasimabad with family members at approximately 8:30 pm when two unidentified robbers entered his home. The intruders took the family hostage while three accomplices searched the premises, ultimately stealing Rs. 900,000 in cash and gold jewelry valued at Rs. 1 million.

Residents in the affected areas have called on police authorities to address the rising incidents of street crime and home robberies that tend to escalate during winter.