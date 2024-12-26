RPO vows to eliminate corruption, ensure public safety

Dera ismail khan - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, DIG Syed Ashfaq Anwar, has prioritized the eradication of corruption within the police force and fostering better relations between police officers and the public. Chairing an introductory meeting at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines after assuming his duties, the RPO stressed the importance of protecting citizens’ lives and property while ensuring ethical and respectful interaction with the public.

The meeting, attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada, SPs of Investigation, Security, Headquarters, SDPOs, and SHOs from various police stations, included a detailed briefing on the district’s law and order situation, crime statistics, counter-terrorism measures, and security challenges.

RPO Ashfaq Anwar emphasized the need for police officers to dedicate themselves to their duties with integrity and hard work. He assured that officers demonstrating honesty and diligence would be recognized and appreciated, while those tarnishing the department’s reputation would face strict legal action.

In reviewing crime and security issues, the RPO directed the police to intensify their efforts against criminals, smugglers, and drug dealers. He called for decisive action against gamblers, extortionists, and usurers to uphold the rule of law.

The RPO reiterated his commitment to justice and urged the police to maximize the use of available resources to address public grievances effectively. He also emphasized that transparency, professionalism, and a proactive approach were essential to improving public trust and enhancing the police department’s performance.

The meeting underscored the importance of fostering a secure and crime-free environment through dedicated policing efforts.