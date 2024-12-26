The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Wednesday that its forces have taken control of the village of Vidrodzhennia in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

According to a ministry's statement, the village fell under Russian control following an operation led by the Tsentr (Center) group forces.

Vidrodzhennia is located south of the city of Kurakhove, a key stronghold and supply hub of Ukrainian forces in the region that also houses a thermal power plant.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing armed conflict.