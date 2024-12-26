Thursday, December 26, 2024
SAC calls off protest after assurance to reduce load-shedding

Muqaddam Khan
December 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Swabi  -  The Swabi Action Committee (SAC) called off its three-day sit-in on Wednesday after assurances from the district administration to reduce load-shedding and eradicate the drug menace within 25 days.  

The SAC leaders and workers began their sit-in on Monday, demanding concessionary electricity rates, the eradication of drugs, and the restoration of the Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate’s status. They spent two nights on the road, causing significant pressure on the administration and police to reopen the Swabi-Topi road.  

In response, administration officials visited the sit-in venue outside the Swabi Deputy Commissioner’s office. They presented details of agreements reached during the final round of negotiations with SAC leaders. Ulema, including Maulana Mohammad Tayyab, joined the talks to convince the protesters that Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) would gradually reduce power outages, ultimately making the district load-shedding free.  

For the first time, it was observed that SAC leaders were reliant on their workers, who demonstrated unwavering commitment to the cause.

Muqaddam Khan

