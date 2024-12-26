Seminar stresses media’s role in building a peaceful society

Faisalabad - A one-day seminar titled ‘Role of Media in Building a Peaceful and Inclusive Society’ was held at the Department of Mass Communication, Government College University (GCU), Faisalabad. Organized in collaboration with the Peace and Education Foundation and Samaj Welfare Organization, the event was presided over by Chairperson Madam Salma Anbar, with Member Punjab Bar Council Farooq Dogar serving as the special guest. Renowned speakers, including Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Imran Muslim, Arsalan Mosaddiq, Shahzeb Javed, Muhammad Usman Sarwar, and Malik Sajid Al-Fihani, addressed the gathering. They highlighted the media’s crucial role in promoting peace and inclusivity, urging journalists to prioritize responsibility and avoid publishing unverified news. In the age of social media, they emphasized, the accountability of professional journalists is even more critical to ensure accurate and constructive news dissemination.

The speakers stressed that journalism should focus on promoting positive narratives and contributing to national development. Madam Salma Anbar, in her presidential address, thanked the collaborating organizations and underscored the importance of such seminars in shaping students into responsible citizens. Special guest Farooq Dogar lamented the adverse effects of negative journalism on the country’s institutions and society, calling for a shift toward positive reporting to build a harmonious community. The seminar was skillfully organized by Barrister Muhammad Danish, Hafiz Abdul Waheed, and Ayesha Mukhtar, with Urwa Anwar serving as the coordinator. Students praised the event, saying it not only provided professional insights but also imparted moral guidance. The session concluded with a shared commitment to responsible journalism as a means to achieve peace and national progress.