Senator Siddiqui optimistic about outcome of talks with PTI

ISLAMABAD - Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Senate, on Wednesday expressed optimism that talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could lead to an amicable resolution of the country’s ongoing political tensions. In an interview, Senator Irfan Siddiqui reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a peaceful resolution with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), emphasizing that dialogue and reconciliation are the only solutions to the country’s challenges.

He expressed hope that government-opposition negotiations would pave the way forward. Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized that the government is ready to move forward and called for tolerance among members of the PTI negotiation committee. He urged them to engage in constructive discussions and refrain from provocative statements to ensure a productive and peaceful resolution process.

He clarified that the PTI’s written demands will be reviewed in the committee’s next meeting. Senator Siddiqui stated that the aim of this move is to ensure transparency and address the opposition’s concerns. He further noted that PTI’s decision to submit its Charter of Demands in writing will lay a strong foundation for negotiations. He stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has agreed to engage in constructive dialogue, with their proposals set to be considered. He emphasized the importance of national unity and paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birthday, stressing that unity is crucial for the country’s progress. He urged all Pakistanis to put aside their differences and unite for the bright future of the country, as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.