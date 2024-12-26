Thursday, December 26, 2024
Serena Hotels Masters Cup Tennis Tournament begins today in Peshawar

Staff Reporter
December 26, 2024
Sports

LAHORE   -   The Serena Hotels Masters Cup Tennis Tournament will begin today (Thursday) at the Peshawar Services Club, featuring top eight male and female tennis players from across Pakistan. A press conference was held on Wednesday at Serena Hotel, Peshawar, to officially announce the tournament. PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi expressed his delight at hosting such a prestigious tennis event in Peshawar. He emphasized the importance of bringing high-level tennis tournaments to different regions of the country to promote the sport. He also announced that the Serena Hotels Masters Cup is part of the Serena Series, which will be extended to other cities in Pakistan in near future. He thanked Serena Hotels and its CEO, Mr Bolani, for their full support in promoting tennis in Pakistan.

Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1735111092.jpg

