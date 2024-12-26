Thursday, December 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SIC chief calls for judicial commission on May 9, Nov 26 events

SIC chief calls for judicial commission on May 9, Nov 26 events
Web Desk
8:11 PM | December 26, 2024
National

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza has demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26, labeling the latter as an attack on the people of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Raza urged the government to conclude negotiations by January 31, 2025. He emphasized two key demands: the formation of a commission comprising senior Supreme Court judges to probe the May 9 events and the public release of CCTV footage from the November 26 incident, which he described as an attack on democracy.

Raza also called for the immediate release of all political detainees arrested in the aftermath of the May 9 unrest.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1735198633.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024