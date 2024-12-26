SIC chief calls for judicial commission on May 9, Nov 26 events

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza has demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26, labeling the latter as an attack on the people of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Raza urged the government to conclude negotiations by January 31, 2025. He emphasized two key demands: the formation of a commission comprising senior Supreme Court judges to probe the May 9 events and the public release of CCTV footage from the November 26 incident, which he described as an attack on democracy.

Raza also called for the immediate release of all political detainees arrested in the aftermath of the May 9 unrest.