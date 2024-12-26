Significant gas reserves discovered in KP by OGDCL

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the discovery of substantial gas reserves in the Bettani-2 well, located in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) projects.

The newly discovered reserves are producing 2.14 million standard cubic feet of gas and 74 barrels of condensate per day. This marks the first hydrocarbon discovery in the Sama Nasak Formation of the Wali Block, unveiling promising potential for further exploration in the region.

OGDCL, holding 100% ownership of the well, has termed the discovery a significant step toward enhancing Pakistan's energy self-sufficiency. The company plans additional drilling activities in the area to identify further reserves.

This breakthrough follows a similar achievement by Mari Petroleum Company in July, which discovered new gas reserves in Sindh. Mari Petroleum reported a daily addition of 3 million metric standard cubic feet (MMSCFD) of gas from five wells in the Ghazij Gas Field, now being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

These discoveries highlight the growing potential of Pakistan's natural resources, paving the way for energy self-reliance and expanded exploration in the oil and gas sector.