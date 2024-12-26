Sindh health minister for resolving journalists’ issues at earliest

NAWABSHAH - The leader of Pakistan People’s Party and provincial health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said the problems faced by journalists are well understood and the Sindh government is taking good measures for the welfare of journalists. He expressed these views while talking to journalists at Nawabshah Press Club. She said that Nawabshah Press Club was very significant for the Pakistan People’s Party, She said that journalists of Nawabshah have always strived for the cause of restoration of democracy did not kneel before the oppression of dictators. Minister said that the leaders of Pakistan People’s Party have always respected the journalists. On this occasion, President Nawabshah Press Club Bux Ali Jamali and General Secretary Arshad Ali Sheikh presented the traditional Ajrak gift of Sindh to Dr. Ezra Fazal and accompanying officers. President Nawabshah Press Club and office bearers of NPC also presented a Memorandum including problems faced by the journalists of Nawabshah.

Information officer felicitates newly-elected Tando Adam Press Club officials

Deputy Director of Information Department Sanghar, Zafar Ali Mangi, extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of Tando Adam Press Club. The newly-elected officials include President Sheeraz Samoo, Vice President Haji Khan Solangi, General Secretary Javed Mustafa, Joint Secretary Ashiq Hussain Saand, Treasurer Haji Zeeshan Shaikh, Office Secretary Rana Suleman, and Governing Body members Waseem Farooqi, Imdad Rahi, Umar Farooq Qureshi, and Rana Mukhtiar. During the congratulatory message, Zafar Ali Mangi expressed best wishes for the team and highlighted the strong bond between press clubs and the Information Department.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the press, state media, and district administration in addressing the issues faced by the people of Sanghar. He further assured that the Information Department would continue to play its role in resolving public issues by relaying concerns identified by journalists to the relevant authorities through press clippings.

Mangi expressed hope that the Tando Adam Press Club officials and members would actively contribute to the betterment of the district by working in coordination with all stakeholders.