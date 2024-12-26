South Africa win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening Test of a two-match series against Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

Following their historic 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series, Pakistan is gearing up for an intense Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship. The all-format tour has been a mixed bag for Pakistan, who lost the T20I series 2-0 before making a remarkable comeback in the ODIs.

Pakistan's Test squad arrived in South Africa on December 13 to adapt to local conditions, according to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Notable squad changes include the return of seasoned pacer Mohammad Abbas, who earned his spot after taking 31 wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, and Khurram Shahzad, who has recovered from injury. Aqib Javed, the interim head coach, will lead his first red-ball series in this role.

Historically, South Africa has dominated the Test rivalry, winning seven of 12 series since 1995. Pakistan has won two series, while three ended in draws. However, in their last Test series, Pakistan secured a 2-0 home victory over South Africa in early 2021.

Pakistan Test Squad

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha.

Match Schedule:

First Test: Dec 26–30 at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Second Test: Jan 3–7 at Newlands, Cape Town