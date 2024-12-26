Speaker highlights legislative achievements of PA in last 8 months

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Tuesday highlighted the Assembly’s performance outlining its key accomplishments over the past eight months. Talking to the media, he acknowledged the public and media’s right to evaluate the Assembly’s work, stating, “It is not my place to commend myself; rather, our achievements should be judged by others. Our objective has been to enable the government to fulfill its responsibilities while ensuring the opposition has a fair platform to voice their perspectives.” The speaker highlighted the unanimous amendments to the Rules of Procedure as a major milestone. “These amendments are pivotal for reinforcing the Assembly’s functionality and empowering the people it represents,” he remarked. He emphasized that the reforms were designed to strengthen parliamentary principles and uphold the essence of public representation. Discussing legislative progress, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan shared that the Assembly passed 12 significant laws during this period. “These laws hold the potential to positively influence society, enhance the legal framework, and improve public welfare,” he explained. He added, “Although I may personally hold differing views on certain issues, I have always prioritized the majority’s opinion to legislate for the betterment of the people.” Addressing the challenges faced by residents of Punjab’s border areas, the Speaker announced the establishment of a special caucus dedicated to restoring their fundamental rights. He highlighted a pressing issue: the prohibition on cutting down trees on their own land, which he termed a grave violation of their rights. He assured swift action to resolve these concerns. The speaker emphasized the Assembly’s dedication to child protection, women’s rights, and social equality. He encouraged private members to actively engage in the legislative process by forming caucuses on diverse topics. Highlighting the importance of dialogue in politics, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan asserted, “Politics thrives on meaningful communication and the exchange of ideas. Without dialogue, politics loses its very essence.” He called for peaceful conflict resolution through constructive and inclusive discussions. The speaker concluded by reiterating the Assembly’s unwavering commitment to public welfare. “The well-being of the people will remain our guiding principle in every decision and action we take moving forward,” he affirmed. This comprehensive overview underscored the Punjab Assembly’s achievements, its responsiveness to public concerns, and its vision for a prosperous and equitable future for all.