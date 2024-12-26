Thursday, December 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SSP participates Christmas with Christian Community

STAFF REPORT
December 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso participated with the Christian community’s religious place of worship in the church on Wednesday, where he met the church administrators and congratulated them on the occasion of Christmas and participated in the cake cutting ceremony. SSP Larkana directed the concerned DSPs and SHOs to provide foolproof security to all the churchgoers, church administrators and Christian community to make adequate security arrangements during the visit and participate in their celebrations.

Christians community also thanked wSSP Larkana to participated in Merry Christmas celebrations.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1735111092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024