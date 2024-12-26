Strained Ties

Pakistan finds itself navigating yet another diplomatic impasse with Afghanistan following strikes in Paktika province. The Afghan foreign ministry has summoned Pakistan’s envoy, expressing displeasure over what it terms an infringement of sovereignty. While such developments risk further straining already fragile ties, the larger context cannot be ignored.

Pakistan’s actions, While having the potential to aggravate relations, must be viewed through the lens of self-defence. The continued inaction of the Afghan government against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — a group that has persistently targeted Pakistani regions from within Afghan territory — leaves Pakistan with little choice but to safeguard its borders. The TTP’s unabated operations have resulted in loss of life, economic setbacks, and mounting insecurity, forcing Pakistan to take measures that might otherwise have been avoidable.

It is disappointing that Kabul, instead of addressing these concerns, has chosen to focus solely on Pakistan’s defensive measures. Sovereignty is a two-way street. Afghanistan’s reluctance to rein in militant groups operating on its soil undermines the security of the region and creates a ripple effect of distrust and instability.

Diplomacy remains the cornerstone of any neighbourly relationship, but it cannot be a one-sided effort. Pakistan has repeatedly extended overtures to Afghanistan for cooperation in countering terrorism. The current situation underscores the urgency for a more robust bilateral mechanism to address cross-border threats.

While strikes such as these are far from ideal, Pakistan’s right to protect its citizens and territory cannot be questioned. It is hoped that both nations, rather than resorting to blame, will take meaningful steps towards addressing the root causes of these tensions, fostering a partnership built on mutual respect and collective security.