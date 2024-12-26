Those hatching conspiracies against country not to be spared: Mashhood

Lahore - Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, has said that those conspiring against the country will not be spared.

He expressed these views while addressing the cake-cutting ceremony held in connection with Christmas and the birth anniversaries of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday. He stated that, with the grace of Allah Almighty, the next budget would be presented without the support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Rana Mashhood said that electricity tariffs would be reduced, inflation would decrease, and every year hundreds of thousands of jobs would be created for young people. Collective efforts would be made to ensure progress and prosperity in the country, he added. He also extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community, saying, “The white color in Pakistan’s national flag represents minorities in the country.”

He emphasized that minorities in the country enjoy equal rights and that the constitution guarantees their protection and religious freedom. He praised Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for realizing the dream of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal through his commitment and hard work.

“It is vital for all of us to implement Quaid’s golden principles of faith, unity, and discipline,” he added. He continued, “Today marks the birthday of PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and credit goes to him for making the country’s defense invincible by turning it into an atomic power.” He stated that Nawaz Sharif had always prioritized the country’s stability and prosperity.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was ousted because he fought for the rights of the people and did not take any dictation. He added that Nawaz Sharif had never compromised on the country’s integrity and prosperity, further stating, “It is the country’s atomic deterrence that prevents the enemy from crossing its limits.”

He said that those who halted the country’s development process would meet their logical end. The youth programme chairman emphasized that an attack on state institutions was a red line for the Pakistani nation, adding that those crossing the red line would be held accountable.

Later, Christmas cake was cut, along with birthday cakes for Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Mian Nawaz Sharif.