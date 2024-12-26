Tribesmen demand release of area elders

Khyber - People from different walks of life in Jamrud demanded that the police department release their elders, Malik Naseer Khan Afridi and Said Ghajan Afridi, who were detained by the police yesterday.

It should be noted that on Tuesday, Malik Naseer Afridi and his colleagues were apprehended on the direction of the District Police Officer (DPO) when they visited his office. According to a police official, the detainees were wanted by the police in various First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged against them in the recent past. In a protest rally organized on Wednesday at Bab-e-Khyber, Jamrud, the tribesmen condemned the arrest of their elders and said that the DPO, contrary to tribal traditions, apprehended his visiting guests.

Addressing the protesters, speakers including Barkat Afridi, district head of Jamaat-e-Islami Shah Faisal Afridi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Said Kabeer Afridi, President of the Zwan Koki Khel Organization Daud Afridi, Khan Wali Afridi, and others categorically condemned the arrest of Malik Naseer and Said Ghajan, stating that their elders were innocent and had done nothing wrong to deserve their arrest. They claimed that fake FIRs had been lodged against the elders to prevent them from advocating for the basic rights of their fellow tribesmen.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other concerned authorities had promised to withdraw all allegedly fake FIRs against their elders, but they had failed to fulfil this promise, which they considered unjust. They threatened that if the detained individuals were not released within three days, they would initiate an indefinite agitation.