Who’s in trouble?

It is as clear as day that perception is stronger than reality. It shapes our future as we take preemptive measures through the perception. That is how the citizens of Pakistan envision all the hassle among in government. The political allies considerably Pakistan Muslim League, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and others have been finding it difficult to remain consolidated. The Article 154(3) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been ignored that states Council of Common Interests shall meet at least once in ninety days and its meetings are chaired by the Prime Minister in his capacity as Chairman but due to undefined reasons no sessions have been summoned. History repeats itself for those who don’t learn from it. Pakistan’s political environment has always been marked by uncertainty and unpredictability, with regular adjustments in the ruling party and fluctuating power dynamic. Since its inception in 1947, Pakistan has undergone multiple military coups, martial law, and frequent changes in political leadership, all of which contribute to an uncertain political environment. While democratic methods may have had an impact, civilian governments have frequently been short-lived owing to internal power struggles, corruption scandals, and external influences.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s first government (1971-1977) ended abruptly when General Zia-ul-Haq conducted a military coup, alleging political unrest and Bhutto’s dictatorial rule. Despite initially garnering support, Bhutto’s economic policies, handling of the 1971 East Pakistan issue, and increasing authoritarianism sparked widespread resistance, culminating in his removal and death in 1979. Even though Muhammad Khan Junejo was elected to office after a time of military rule (1985–1988), his government didn’t last long because of problems with General Zia. Military action stopped Junejo’s attempts to take back civilian control, and in 1988, Zia fired the government because it wasn’t working well whereas he died soon after in a plane crash, that resulted in time of change of government. Benazir Bhutto’s first ministry (1988-1990) was dissolved after a power struggle with President Ghulam Ishaq Khan, who sacked her on grounds of corruption and mismanagement, though she was later reinstated by the Supreme Court. Nawaz Sharif’s government (1993) was overthrown after a dispute with President Ishaq Khan, resulting in early elections. Pervez Musharraf’s regime (2002-2008), which was created following a military coup, came to an end after widespread protests, judicial challenges, and a growing opposition led by Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif pressed him to step down. The Supreme Court dissolved Yousaf Raza Gillani’s government (2008–2012) in 2012 after he was convicted of contempt of court for refusing to relaunch corruption investigations against the then-President Asif Ali Zardari. His successor, Raja Pervez Ashraf (2012-2013), experienced similar challenges, with political tensions growing in the run-up to elections, although his tenure concluded peacefully with the completion of the term. Imran Khan’s government (2018-2022), while not short-lived, was weakened by mounting opposition, economic crises, and claims of mismanagement. In 2022, he was removed from office in a vote of no-confidence, which was the first time this had ever happened in Pakistan’s history. This was partly because of problems with the military and the economy. Today is no different from yesterday; members of the ruling party are dissatisfied with the ruling candidates, as Khurram Dastagir is upset about not meeting with Nawaz Sharif for a year. The Pakistan Peoples Party has expressed persistent reservations, Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani says, “The government must implement the written agreement it reached with us.” MQM-P chairman Khalid Maqbool stated, “We don’t have a pleasant experience of remaining in governments and leaving them,” implying that if its concerns are not addressed, bad news may follow. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continues to wield substantial power, as evidenced by the recent call for civil disobedience and no discussions, all these alarms might ring anytime. Here the question strikes, whether PTI is ready to bury the hatchet with government and its allies if its demands are addressed? It’s vague to answer this question because the decision lies with the third party whether to let the bygones be bygones or keep it the same way. If the charter of demands presented to the government is no different than its usual demands, we can presume the outcome of it. At this moment, it seems to be pushing up daisies for PML-N and it is also rightly said it is never too late to do the right. So, it is necessary to take a nuanced approach to a multitude of issues in order to achieve political stability in Pakistan in light of the current conditions. The most important of these challenges for the government is to restore the support of its allies and call CCI meeting. Table discussions between the alliance parties as well as the opposition, can be the first staircase. The purpose of these discussions is to determine an economic draft for the development of business. Political stability, zero-military interventions, and no corruption.

It is vital that the nation places a high priority on equitable election processes, openness in governance, and a rigorous system of accountability in order to ensure long-term stability with the nation. Nevertheless, it is of the utmost importance for the political parties to engage in substantial inter-party conversation in order to cultivate a sense of consensus and reduce the tensions that lead to periodic political upheavals. As “Politics is about policy and power, but it’s also about perception”. Yet all the work needs to be done on perception before it dies.

Muneezay Moeen

The writer is a journalist