Youth Empowerment

Youth play a pivotal role in the development of any country, contributing to all aspects of life, from grassroots to higher levels of society.

Unfortunately, in our country, societal factors are not conducive to positive growth. Many young people are trapped in various forms of addiction, including cigarette smoking, alcohol consumption, sheesha, gutka, safeena, and others. Additionally, they often waste valuable time aimlessly wandering, which is a significant loss for the nation. These unhealthy habits lead to severe consequences, with hazardous diseases such as oral and blood cancer, heart and kidney failure, and skin conditions becoming increasingly prevalent among the youth.

The government must take serious measures to address these issues. Initiatives could include organising youth sports festivals from the grassroots to national levels to energise and improve their physical and mental well-being. Introducing interest-free youth loans could enable young people to start businesses, become leaders in their fields, and earn a respectable livelihood.

Another pressing issue is unemployment, which has led to an alarming rise in suicide rates and contributes to numerous other social problems. The state must prioritise creating job opportunities on a large scale, enabling doctors, engineers, and other degree holders to secure meaningful employment. This would not only allow them to contribute to the nation’s progress but also improve their quality of life.

ENGR. AHMED NAWAZ ABRO,

Larkana.